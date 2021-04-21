OAE beats Avon 37-7 to finish regular-season at 5-1

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba's 2021 return to 11-man football finished on a high-note Tuesday with a 37-7 win over Avon, giving the team a regular-season record of 5-1.

Ty Mott rushed 271 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. On defense, he also had seven tackles, a sack and an interception returned for a 65-yard TD. He also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

Gaige Armbrewster carried the ball 11 times for 70 yards and a TD. He also intercepted a pass for a 63-yard TD return.

QB Bodie Hyde was 7-12 passing for 65 yards and a TD.

Kaden Cusmano had three catches for 40 yards and a TD.

On defense, Peyton Yasses had 12 tackles, Dontrell Jenkins, eight, and Zach Howard had an interception.

"While the scoreboard may not suggest it, this was a four-quarter fight for our team," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "We are incredibly proud of their ability to overcome when adversity would present itself throughout the game.

"The defense was very impressive tonight," he added. "Coach Corey Winter put together a great defensive game plan for this game. Our team is continuing to live by the 'bend, but don't break' mentality that they've demonstrated time after time throughout the season.

"It seemed like whenever our backs were against the wall and we needed a play, one of our guys would step up with a big tackle or a takeaway. Avon is a well-coached team and we knew we would need to play mistake-free football to put ourselves in a position to win this game. The boys did just that."

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.