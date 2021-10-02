OAE beats CMBB 50-15

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba was dominant once again, beating Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen 50-15.

For the Aggies, Gaige Armbrewster rushed for 144 yards on 11 carries. He scored one touchdown. Noah Currier had five carries for 67 yards and two TDs. Connor Scott rushed for 33 yards on two carries, added 67 through the air on three receptions, and scored a TD. Bodie Hyde was 505 passing for 89 yards and a TD. He also connected on a TD pass.

On defense, Hyde had eight tackles. Kaden Cusmano had 10 tackles. CJ Gottler also had 10 tackles and two sacks. Kameron Cusmano, eight tackles and two interceptions. Ethan Cramer, eight tackles, and TJ Andrews, nine tackles.

"As cliché as it is to say a big win was a total team effort, that line couldn't be more true for tonight's performance," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "We executed at a high level and a lot of guys got to eat tonight. I'm proud of our boys. This is the type of win our group needed to continue building momentum for a big match-up next Friday."

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.