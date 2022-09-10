OAE crushed Geneseo 70-6

The final score was lopsided but it didn't necessarily look like it was go that way early in the game said OAE Head Coach Tyler Winter following the Aggies 70-6 win over the Geneseo Blue Devils.

"Contrary to the final score, we faced a little bit of adversity early in the game," Winters said. "It was good to see this group respond the way they did. After our opening score, Geneseo came right back down the field and answered with a score of their own. We needed to see if we could take one on the chin and not waver. I'm proud of our guys for keeping their composure and keeping the pedal down for the remainder of the game."

Noah Currier helped lead the way with 132 yards rushing on 11 carries. He scored four touchdowns and also had an interception on defense.

QB Bodie Hyde tossed a 10-yard TD pass and gained 138 yards and scored two touchdowns on seven carries.

Conor Scott scored a touchdown and gained 49 yards on four caries. He had five tackles on defense.

Avery Watterson scored a touchdown on an 11-yard run.

On defense, Austin Pangrazio had seven tackles and a sack. Brayden Smith had seven tackles as did T.J. Andrews.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here.