OAE crushes Cuba-Rushford 64-6

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba started its 2021 season in dominating fashion, beating Cuba-Rushford 64-6.

Gaige Armbrewster had seven carries for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Bodie Hyde, three carries, 68 yards, two TDs and one passing reception for a TD to go along with five tackles on defense.

Kameron Cusmano rushed four times for 80 yards and a TD and caught a 15-yard TD pass.

Aiden Warner, six carries, 52 yards, and a TD.

Nate Finta lead the team with 13 tackles and Angelo Penna had 10 tackles.

Head coach Tyler winter said, "Our guys did a great job of making sure the focus for this week of practice was to put in the work necessary to put the best product of OAE football on the field. Without the preseason scrimmage and a lack of scouting, we couldn't really put the focus on the opponent. They had a great week of practice and the success they achieved today was a total team effort."

Also on Saturday, Pembroke beat Wellsville, 55-26. Tyson Totten carried the ball 13 times for 291 yards and five touchdowns. Dakota vonKRamer, two carries, 65 yards, and a TD. Alex Lamb scored a rushing TD. Caleb Felski returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD. On Defense, Chase Guzdek had six tackles and a sack. Pete Farrington also had six tackles and a fumble recovery. Jacob Dulski had five tackles. Jyden Mast, four tackles and a sack. Sam Pfeiffer, two tackles and a sack.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.