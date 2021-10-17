OAE edges Bolivar 14-13

The Aggies played hard and came up an important win by just one point, beating Bolivar-Richburg 14-13 on Saturday.

For Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, Gaige Armbrewster rushed 15 times and gained 131 yards and scored once. QB Bodie Hyde had 12 carries for 52 yards and a TD.

CJ Gottler had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Ethan Cramer and Aiden Warner had ten tackles each. Kameron Cusmano's six tackles including a game-winner when he pulled down the ball carrier on a two-point conversion with 45 seconds remaining in the game.

“This was the type of game we needed to find out if we could win or not," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "Bolivar is a tough team and they played hard today. Proud of our boys for being able to adjust and overcome some adversity. It may not be pretty in the stat sheet, but a win is a win and this game is going to help us down the road.”

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.