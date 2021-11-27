OAE falls to Tioga 49-6 in state semifinal

Tioga brought to an end a great 2021 run by the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies on Friday with a 49-6 win in a state semifinal game.

For OAE, Gage Armbrewseter gained 67 yards on 16 carries. Connor Scott scored a TD on two carries for 67 yards. Noah Currier gained 44 yards on seven carries. On defense, he had nine tackles.

" While this one may sting for the time being, we cannot let a single bad night take away from everything these boys were able to accomplish this season," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "After some tough years early in our merge, and a stint in 8-man football, these boys have put the OAE Aggies on the map at the New York State level. I could not be more proud of their efforts, their commitment, and the love they had for one another throughout the journey. The way this group brought two communities together the way that they did is indescribable. This journey truly was a privilege, one full of memories that they will get to carry with them for the rest of their lives. Your Class D Sectional and Regional champions. Two communities. ONE FAMILY."

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.