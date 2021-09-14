Local Matters

September 14, 2021 - 1:53pm

OAE gets second win of season, 68-0

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, oakfield-alabama, elba.

oaeeagles-6_websize.jpg

The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies enjoyed another day of domination on both sides of the football in their second game of the season on Monday.

The final score: OAE 68, Clyde-Savannah 0.

The Aggies gained a total of 589  yards on the ground.

Gaige Armbrewster had five carries for 113 yards and three TDs. Noah Currier, six carries, 149 yards, two TDs.  Aidan Weisbrodt, two carries, 117  yards.  Connor Scott, eight carries, 74 yards, and a TD.  Jayden Allport had one rushing TD and an interception on defense. Aiden Warner scored a TD on the ground.  

Brayden Smith had a big game on defense with six tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. CJ Gottler had five tackles. Kameron Cusmano had an interception. 

"In these first two games, our boys have really enjoyed the 'success by committee' approach the team is taking," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "This was another complete team performance, and we had a lot of guys contributing to the win."

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.

oaeeagles-13_websize.jpg
oaeeagles_8_websize.jpg

oaeeagles-18_websize.jpg

oaeeagles-21_websize.jpg

oaeeagles41_websize.jpg

oaeeagles-121_websize.jpg

