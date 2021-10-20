OAE girls make 32 shots on goal but can't get the scores they need for win

The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba girls soccer team ran into a great goalie for Canisteo-Greenwood in their final game of the season leading to a 4-2 loss in a shootout.

The Hornets finish 9-7-1.

Goalie Lily Davis made three saves.

The CG goalie made 32.

Christina Bartholomew and Macy Altamirano made their kicks in the shootout.

Head Coach David Carpino said, "We dominated play and possession but ran into a solid goal keep and hit posts and just couldn't put one in."

Photos by Kristin Smith.