OAE stays undefeated with big win in Far West Regional

The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies advanced toward every team's ultimate goal -- a chance to play for a state championship -- with 28-22 victory over Randolph in the Far West Regionals.

Bodie Hyde was 6-for-12 passing for 184 yards and three touchdowns in the Friday night game in Jamestown. He also had 107 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Gaige Armbrewster had 122 yards on 15 carries. Noah Currier had a TD reception and a rushing TD, gaining 110 yards on three receptions. Kameron Cusmano had a 44-yard TD reception. Kaden Cusmano had a 25-yard TD reception.

On Defense, Brayden Smith had 15 tackles and a forced fumble. CG Gottler had nine tackles and a sack. Connor Scott, five tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

"This had to be our most impressive win of the season for sure," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "This was a very physical game and Randolph was a very tough opponent.

"To overcome in the second half the way they did was impressive and admirable. Winning this game was a byproduct of their ability to take over the LOS (line of scrimmage) battle that we weren't winning in the first half and own it throughout the fourth quarter to finish the game. Overall, this team is just incredibly excited that they get to keep playing football. The show goes on!"

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.