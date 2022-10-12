October 12, 2022 - 2:46am
OAE Titans and Batavia Bulldawgs clash under the lights
posted by Howard B. Owens in OAE Titans, Bulldawgs, sports, football.
The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Titans hosted the Batavia Bulldawgs in three youth football games at O-A's field on Saturday, with a 7 p.m. start time on the third game, giving the JV squads an opportunity to play under the lights.
Scorres:
- Beginners, OAE over Batavia 31-0
- Minis, Batavia beat OAE 40-0
- JV, Batavia 14, OAE 6
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here.
Recent comments