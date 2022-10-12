OAE Titans and Batavia Bulldawgs clash under the lights

The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Titans hosted the Batavia Bulldawgs in three youth football games at O-A's field on Saturday, with a 7 p.m. start time on the third game, giving the JV squads an opportunity to play under the lights.

Scorres:

Beginners, OAE over Batavia 31-0

Minis, Batavia beat OAE 40-0

JV, Batavia 14, OAE 6

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here.