OAE tops York/Pavilion 58-6

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba crushed yet another opponent -- this time, York/Pavilion. Final score: 58-6.

Bodie Hayes was 3-5 passing for 119 yards and two TD tosses. He ran for 61 yards on five carries, crossing the goal line three times.

Gaige Armbrewster rushed for 83 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown on a 34-yard pass reception.

Noah Currier scored a TD on two carries for 42 yards.

Kameron Cusmano had a 54-yard TD reception and on defense, seven tackles.

CJ Gottler had seven tackles.

Connor Scott blocked a punt and returned it 30 yards for A TD.

TJ Andrews had nine tackles.

"We feel like we did a better job playing a complete game for foour quarters than we did a week ago," Head Coach Tyler Winter said. "Hats off to York/Pavilion. Their boys played much harder than the score may suggest. Some minor things to learn from and improve as we get ready to host CMBB."

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.