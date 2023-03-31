Oakfield-Alabama community raising funds to assist Merkel family

The Oakfield-Alabama community is continuing to offer support to the family of Andy Merkel, whose lifelong service to his community inspired friendship and admiration.

The Basom resident passed away unexpectedly on March 21 at age 38. He had three children. He was a baseball coach, dog trainer, volunteer firefighter and emergency dispatcher.

The Oakfield-Alabama Little League is holding a prize raffle with a grand prize of a lifetime NYS Hunting and Fishing license or $500 cash. Other prizes include an autographed Thurman Thomas Football, free pizza, cornhole boards and membership in the Oakfield Rod and Gun Club. Tickets are $20 with the drawing to be held May 27 at the Alabama Hotel. To contact the league, click here.

A charity basketball game, with all proceeds benefiting the Merkel family, is set for April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakfield-Alabama High School. The game will be played between the O-A faculty and deputy sheriffs. Tickets are $2 for students and $3 for adults.

A GoFundMe campaign has reached its target goal of $30,000 but is still accepting donations.

To read Andrew Merkel's obituary, click here.

Merkel was laid to rest on Monday.

The top photo below is from the Sheriff's Office. The other photos are reader-submitted.