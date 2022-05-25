Local Matters

May 25, 2022 - 10:38pm

Oakfield-Alabama puts 21 runs on the scoreboard in Class C playoff game

posted by Howard B. Owens in baseball, sports, oakfield-alabama.

oasemi2022-5_websize.jpg

The Hornets went into their Class C sectional quarterfinals game against Cuba-Rushford today with their hitting shoes on.

The final score in their favor was 21-1.

Oakfield-Alabama knocked out 19 hits in the lopsided victory.

Aiden Warner had four hits and scored three times. Brayden Smith knocked in five runs on three hits and scored three times.  Kyle Porter also collected three hits along wth two RBIs and two runs scored.

Notching two hits each were Bodie Hyde, Cooper Colantonio, Gaige Armbrewster, and David Schnaufer.

Porter picked up the win.  He threw for 3 1/3 innings giving up one unearned run, no hits, walking four and striking out eight.

O-A plays Warsaw next.

In other sectional baseball games:

  • Norte Dame beat York 4-0 to advance in Class C.
  • Alexander lost to Letchworth 6-1 in Class C.
  • Batavia beat Geneva 16-2 in Class B.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.

oasemi2022-22_websize.jpg

oasemi2022-12_websize.jpg

oasemi2022-11_websize.jpg

oasemi2022-6_websize.jpg

