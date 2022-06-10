Oakfield Fire receives 98 cases of canned water donated by Anheuser-Busch

Looks can be deceptive. That's not a can of Budweiser in a firefighter's hand. It's a cold drink of water courtesy of Anheuser-Busch.

Joshua Finn, president and a captain with Oakfield Volunteer Fire Department, heard about a program run by Anheuser-Busch to provide cans of drinking water to volunteer firefighting companies so he applied on the behalf of Oakfield Fire.

Then he forgot about the application.

On Tuesday, he was notified to expect a special delivery. the next day, 98 cases of canned drinking water arrived at the department.

"This water will be used for events and emergencies as well as shared with our neighboring departments," Finn said.

Anheuser-Busch says that since the program began, the company has donated 4.8 million cans of emergency drinking water to more than 900 volunteer fire departments across 49 states.

Submitted photos.