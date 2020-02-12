Oakfield man accused of fleeing police through Batavia, Oakfield, and Alabama

An Oakfield man is accused of fleeing from police after a deputy attempted a traffic stop for an alleged expired registration early yesterday morning in the Town of Batavia.

Jonathan F. Suggs, 37, of Lewiston Road, Oakfield, faces multiple charges in three towns after leading police on a chance through Batavia, Oakfield, and Alabama, where Suggs eventually stopped, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

The suspect was released on an appearance ticket.

Deputy James Stack attempted to stop a 2016 Jeep Cherokee at 1:30 a.m. yesterday. Suggs was later identified as the driver. Once he stopped, he was taken into custody without further incident.

He is charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, speeding, and other vehicle and traffic violations.

He is scheduled to appear in Town of Batavia Court at 1 p.m., March 12, Oakfield Town Court at 6 p.m., March 2, Alabama Town Court at 6 p.m., March 11.