Oakfield man accused of multiple counts of rape and criminal sexual act

A 39-year-old Oakfield man is facing 46 felony charges related to sex crimes over a period of years in the Oakfield and Elba areas.

Ricardo Castillo, Jr., of Maple Avenue, is charged with thirteen counts of rape 1st, 10 counts of rape 2nd, 13 counts of criminal sexual act 1st, and 10 counts of criminal sexual act 2nd.

Castillo is accused of raping at least one person under the age of 15.

The rapes allegedly took place between November 2019 and August 2021.

Investigators Howard Carlson and Kevin Forsyth handled the case.

Castillo was arraigned in Town of Oakfield Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.