Oatkan Knights dominant in Class C semifinal

The Oatkan Knights are heading to a Class C championship game after beating East Rochester/Gananda 35-14 on Saturday.

Kyler LaCarte was 7-12 passing for 170 yards and three TDs, with one interception. He also rushed for 54 yards on six attempts and scored a TD.

Andrew Englerth rushed 10 times for 21 yards and a TD. Jake Hill, Chase Bordonaro, and Nate Andrews each had a TD reception.

Cole Rauscher led the defense with 12 tackles. Alex Panepento and Zach Vanderhoof each had nine and Jake Hill had seven.

Both of the Bombers' TDs came late in the game after the Knights had pulled many of their starters.

Le Roy will face Warsaw in for the Class C championship at 5 p.m., Saturday, at the College at Brockport.

Photos by Jim Burns