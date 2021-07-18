Local Matters

July 18, 2021 - 7:22pm

Occupants of vehicle reportedly flee scene of accident in Byron

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, byron, accident.

A motor-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 5678 Walkers Corners Road and the occupants of the vehicle have reportedly fled the scene on foot.

The vehicle ran into a tree.

The occupants are described as teenagers. Both fled north before cutting west toward Bank Street Road.

Byron and South Byron fire are responding to the accident.

UPDATE 7:24 p.m.: They're reportedly in a cornfield with shoulder-high stalks limiting visibility.

UPDATE 8 p.m.: There is an ongoing search for the subjects.

UPDATE 8:45 p.m.: "Both subjects secured. No injuries," a first responder reports. Byron and South Byron back in service.

