An off-duty deputy in route to work has called in an accident on Route 5 just outside the Village that he said he witnessed.

He's requested an ambulance to the scene and said there is airbag deployment.

The Le Roy fire chief was also immediately on scene. The chief reports one person is trapped in a vehicle, alert and conscious.

UPDATE 8:27 a.m.: Le Roy Fire is responding. Le Roy Ambulance is on scene.