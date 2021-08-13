August 13, 2021 - 6:50pm
Office for the Aging offers free handyman service for seniors
Press release:
- Grab bar and railing installation
- Minor plumbing repairs
- Window and door repairs
- Smoke & CO detector installation
- Other non-emergency home repairs
No charge for labor for residents 60+. Some material costs may apply. Donations towards labor costs are gratefully accepted and are put back into the program.
All work done with COVID-19 screening and safe work practices in place.
Call 585-815-7979 for more information
The Handyman Program is operated as a partnership between PathStone Corporation and the Genesee County Office for the Aging.
Funded by: Muriel H. Marshall Fund
