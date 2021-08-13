Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 13, 2021 - 6:50pm

Office for the Aging offers free handyman service for seniors

posted by Howard B. Owens in office for the aging, news.

Press release:

  • Grab bar and railing installation
  • Minor plumbing repairs
  • Window and door repairs
  • Smoke & CO detector installation
  • Other non-emergency home repairs

No charge for labor for residents 60+. Some material costs may apply. Donations towards labor costs are gratefully accepted and are put back into the program.

All work done with COVID-19 screening and safe work practices in place.

Call 585-815-7979 for more information

The Handyman Program is operated as a partnership between PathStone Corporation and the Genesee County Office for the Aging.

Funded by:  Muriel H. Marshall Fund

Comments

Calendar

August 2021

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button