Office for the Aging offers free handyman service for seniors

Press release:

Grab bar and railing installation

Minor plumbing repairs

Window and door repairs

Smoke & CO detector installation

Other non-emergency home repairs

No charge for labor for residents 60+. Some material costs may apply. Donations towards labor costs are gratefully accepted and are put back into the program.

All work done with COVID-19 screening and safe work practices in place.

Call 585-815-7979 for more information

The Handyman Program is operated as a partnership between PathStone Corporation and the Genesee County Office for the Aging.

Funded by: Muriel H. Marshall Fund