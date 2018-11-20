Officer struggles with person behind Tops in Le Roy, subjects in custody

A Le Roy police officer has just taken a subject in custody in the woods behind Tops Market after a struggle that included two taser deployments.

During the struggle, the officer radioed for backup. There was no backup on scene during the struggle.

"Two taser deployments and he's still fighting," the officer said at one point.

The subject is now in custody. We don't know why the subject was pursued.

Another suspect was already in custody in the officer's patrol car parked in front of Tops.

An ambulance is requested to the scene.

Backup is arriving on scene from Le Roy PD, State Police, and the Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Communications for this incident have been switched to the LE Secure channel.