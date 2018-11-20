Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 20, 2018 - 2:12pm

Officer struggles with person behind Tops in Le Roy, subjects in custody

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, crime, news.

A Le Roy police officer has just taken a subject in custody in the woods behind Tops Market after a struggle that included two taser deployments.

During the struggle, the officer radioed for backup. There was no backup on scene during the struggle.

"Two taser deployments and he's still fighting," the officer said at one point.

The subject is now in custody. We don't know why the subject was pursued.

Another suspect was already in custody in the officer's patrol car parked in front of Tops.

An ambulance is requested to the scene.

Backup is arriving on scene from Le Roy PD, State Police, and the Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Communications for this incident have been switched to the LE Secure channel.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button