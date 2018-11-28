Officers honored for STOP-DWI efforts, along with poster contest winners

The top DWI officers in Genesee County in 2017 were Deputy Mathew Clor, Deputy Ryan DeLong, Batavia PD Officer Mitchell Cowen, and Batavia PD Officer Christopher Lindsay.

The officers were honored yesterday at a luncheon hosted by the county's STOP-DWI program at Terry Hills.

Clor joined the Sheriff's Office in 2016 and is a graduate of Batavia High School. DeLong became a deputy in 2015 and is a graduate of Batavia HS. He has an associate degree from Genesee Community College in Criminal Justice. Cowen joined Batavia PD in 2014 and was previously a police officer in Salamanca. Lindsay has been an officer in Batavia since 2014.

In the student poster contest, the 6th-8th grade winners were: Malachi Smith, Byron-Bergen; Antonio Andrade, Elba; and Maria Prattico, St. Joe's. The 9th-12th grade winners were: Taylor Hutton, Le Roy; Jessica Andrade, Elba; and Amber Leigh Fitzimmons, Batavia. Emma Goodman, Byron-Bergen, won for computer-generated art. The grand-prize winner was Brooke Jarkiewicz and Grace Shepard, Byron-Bergen.

Antonio Andrade, Malachi Smith, Maria Prattico.

Emma Goodman, Taylor Hutton, Jessica Andrade and Amber Fitzsimmons.