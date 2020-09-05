Old Hippies and What About Jane double bill in Elba on Sept. 12

The Old Hippies and What About Jane are teaming up for a special concert, sponsored by the Elba Betterment Committee, in Elba from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The concert will be live-streamed and it will also be broadcast on FM radio so people can come to the park and site in their vehicle. Erakare Productions will record the entire concert for future release.

There will be food trucks at the Village Park.

Bill McDonald, of the Old Hippies, said the Health Department has approved the plans for the concert.

"There will be plenty of spacing for parking and sitting for this end-of-summer event for many to enjoy in a number of ways," McDonald said.

The video below of What About Jane playing "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."