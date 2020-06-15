Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 15, 2020 - 12:02pm

Old Ringling Brothers poster uncovered behind bar in Union Hotel in Corfu

posted by Howard B. Owens in union hotel, corfu, news.

m-v5i77ejsz4t7mi-nb2idgjg4uidxvgntbbr1e7ssoyyoncxkztdyi4zcl4t6hufccov4hlz89_fyuphpu-thj03mqqc0ni.jpg

As the restoration of the Union Hotel continues, work crews discovered a historic artifact: A billboard poster for the Ringling Brothers Circus and a performance one summer long ago in Batavia.

The advertisement was found paneling in the bar, said owner Tom Dix.

Dix said he doesn't know what will become of the billboard but "somehow it will be saved."

Below, Video from February 2019 about the effort to restore the Union Hotel.

Video Sponsor

Calendar

June 2020

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button