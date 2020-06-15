June 15, 2020 - 12:02pm
Old Ringling Brothers poster uncovered behind bar in Union Hotel in Corfu
posted by Howard B. Owens in union hotel, corfu, news.
As the restoration of the Union Hotel continues, work crews discovered a historic artifact: A billboard poster for the Ringling Brothers Circus and a performance one summer long ago in Batavia.
The advertisement was found paneling in the bar, said owner Tom Dix.
Dix said he doesn't know what will become of the billboard but "somehow it will be saved."
Below, Video from February 2019 about the effort to restore the Union Hotel.
Video Sponsor