May 11, 2020 - 8:32pm
One more positive COVID-19 case in Genesee County, two more recovered
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Daily Briefing:
- As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 164 positive cases.
- The positive case resides in Batavia.
- The positive case is in their 30s.
- The newly positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- Two of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- We have removed a "positive / recovered" individual that was determined to be a false-positive result. Therefore, the total positive case number will be one less and has been adjusted in our data. No further information will be shared.
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 134 positive cases.
- The community positive case resides in Ridgeway.
- There is one additional positive case who is a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center.
- Of the new positive cases one individual is in their 50s and one individual is in their 90s.
- Ten of the total active positive cases are hospitalized
Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans Counties' online map of confirmed cases.