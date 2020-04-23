April 23, 2020 - 4:54pm
One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County, 74 active cases, 64 recovered
Health Department daily briefing:
- As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 141 positive cases.
- The positive case resides in Batavia.
- The positive case is in their 60s.
- The newly positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- Three of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Two of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received three new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 65 positive cases
- Two positive cases reside in Albion and one resides in Clarendon.
- Two individuals are in their 20s, and one individual is in their 70s.
- One of the newly positive individuals was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- Six of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive individuals is a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab.
Orleans County was notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19. Both individuals were residents of The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab and both were over the age of 65. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these individuals during this difficult time.