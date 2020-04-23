Local Matters

April 23, 2020 - 4:54pm

One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County, 74 active cases, 64 recovered

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Health Department daily briefing:

  • As of 2 p.m.
    • Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 141 positive cases.
      • The positive case resides in Batavia.
      • The positive case is in their 60s.
      • The newly positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
      • Three of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
      • Two of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
  • Orleans County received three new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 65 positive cases
    • Two positive cases reside in Albion and one resides in Clarendon.
    • Two individuals are in their 20s, and one individual is in their 70s.
    • One of the newly positive individuals was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
    • Six of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
    • One of the new positive individuals is a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab.

Orleans County was notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19. Both individuals were residents of The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab and both were over the age of 65. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these individuals during this difficult time.

