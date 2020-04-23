One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County, 74 active cases, 64 recovered

Health Department daily briefing:

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 141 positive cases. The positive case resides in Batavia. The positive case is in their 60s. The newly positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Three of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Two of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

Orleans County received three new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 65 positive cases Two positive cases reside in Albion and one resides in Clarendon. Two individuals are in their 20s, and one individual is in their 70s. One of the newly positive individuals was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Six of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. One of the new positive individuals is a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab.



Orleans County was notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19. Both individuals were residents of The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab and both were over the age of 65. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these individuals during this difficult time.