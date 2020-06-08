June 8, 2020 - 7:19pm
One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County, three recoveries
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 198 positive cases
- The new positive individual resides in Batavia.
- The person is in their 30’s.
- The new positive case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 3 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 0 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 244 positive cases
- The new positive individual resides in Ridgeway.
- The person is in their 50’s.
- The new positive case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 9 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 17 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- We are truly saddened to report we have lost 4 of our county residents to COVID-19. Two of the individuals were residents of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Two of the individuals were residents of The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation. Our deepest condolences to each of these individual’s family and friends during this very difficult time.
