One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received 5 more COVID-19 cases. Orleans has 4 new cases from The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehab and Genesee has 1. Contact tracing has been initiated for all of the positive cases.

Contact tracing has been initiated and all who have had direct contact with the individuals will be notified by Health Department staff.

“We are also saddened to report that Orleans County has lost two more individuals to COVID-19. Both individuals were residents at The Villages of Orleans with one person under the age of 65 and one person over 65,” stated Paul Pettit, Director of Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. “Our sincere condolences go to the family and friends of these two individuals.”

There is currently no further information to release on ages and location. Mapping to include the positive cases from the weekend will be updated on Monday afternoon.