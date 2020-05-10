One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received 4 more COVID-19 cases. Orleans has 3 new cases (bringing the total to 132) and Genesee has 1 (bringing the total to 164).

Contact tracing has been initiated and all who have had direct contact with the individuals will be notified by Health Department staff. Two of the Orleans County individuals are residents of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center and one is a community member. Genesee County’s individual who tested positive is a community member.

We have also received word of the death of an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very sad time.

There is currently no further information to release on ages and locations. Mapping to include the positive cases from the weekend will be updated on Monday afternoon.

We continue to encourage all residents to be vigilant about handwashing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, properly wearing cloth face coverings over the mouth and nose, keeping your hands away from your face, limiting time out in public and when you do need to go out for essentials you designate one person from your household, keep social distancing and stay home if you are sick.