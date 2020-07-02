July 2, 2020 - 5:30pm
One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County
As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 225 positive cases
- The positive individual resides in Oakfield.
- The positive individual is in their 20’s.
- The positive individual was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Currently no individuals are hospitalized and no individuals have been released from mandatory quarantine.
- Orleans County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 today for a total of 267 positive cases
- The positive individual resides in Clarendon.
- The positive individual is in their 50’s.
- The positive individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- No individuals have been released from mandatory quarantine.
- 7 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
NOTE: Public health will not release an update again until Monday.