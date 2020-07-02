One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County

As of 2:00 p.m.

Genesee County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 225 positive cases The positive individual resides in Oakfield. The positive individual is in their 20’s. The positive individual was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Currently no individuals are hospitalized and no individuals have been released from mandatory quarantine.

Orleans County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 today for a total of 267 positive cases The positive individual resides in Clarendon. The positive individual is in their 50’s. The positive individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. No individuals have been released from mandatory quarantine. 7 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.



NOTE: Public health will not release an update again until Monday.