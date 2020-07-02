Local Matters

July 2, 2020 - 5:30pm

One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

As of 2:00 p.m.

  • Genesee County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 225 positive cases
    • The positive individual resides in Oakfield.
    • The positive individual is in their 20’s.
    • The positive individual was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Currently no individuals are hospitalized and no individuals have been released from mandatory quarantine.
  • Orleans County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 today for a total of 267 positive cases
    • The positive individual resides in Clarendon.
    • The positive individual is in their 50’s.
    • The positive individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • No individuals have been released from mandatory quarantine.
    • 7 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility.  We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.

NOTE: Public health will not release an update again until Monday.

