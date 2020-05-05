One new positive COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County

Daily Briefing:

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19. for a total of 155 positive cases. The positive case resides in Darien. The positive case is in their 80s. The newly positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Three of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

Orleans County received three new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 105 positive cases. The three positive cases reside at The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation Center. The newly positive cases has one individual in their 70’s and one individual in their 80’s and one individual in their 90s and older. Six of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.



Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans counties online map of confirmed cases.