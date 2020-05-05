May 5, 2020 - 5:32pm
One new positive COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County
Daily Briefing:
- As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19. for a total of 155 positive cases.
- The positive case resides in Darien.
- The positive case is in their 80s.
- The newly positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- Three of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received three new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 105 positive cases.
- The three positive cases reside at The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation Center.
- The newly positive cases has one individual in their 70’s and one individual in their 80’s and one individual in their 90s and older.
- Six of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
