May 5, 2020 - 5:32pm

One new positive COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Daily Briefing:

  • As of 2 p.m.
    • Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19. for a total of 155 positive cases.
      • The positive case resides in Darien.
      • The positive case is in their 80s.
      • The newly positive individual was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
      • Three of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
      • Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
  • Orleans County received three new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 105 positive cases.
    • The three positive cases reside at The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation Center.
    • The newly positive cases has one individual in their 70’s and one individual in their 80’s and one individual in their 90s and older.
    • Six of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

covidchartmay52020.png

coveagechartemay42020.png

Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans counties online map of confirmed cases.

