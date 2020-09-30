September 30, 2020 - 5:59pm
One new positive COVID case reported in Elba, one person hospitalized
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 309 positive cases
- The new positive case resides in Elba.
- The individual is in their 40’s.
- The individual was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 15 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 maintaining a total of 317 positive cases
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from isolation.
- 6 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.