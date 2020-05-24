One positive COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received seven more COVID-19 cases. Orleans has six new cases (bringing the total to 200) and Genesee has one (bringing the total to 179).

Contact tracing has been initiated and all who have had direct contact with the individuals will be notified by Health Department staff. Five of the Orleans County individuals are residents of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and one is a community member. Genesee County’s one individual who tested positive is a community member.

The health department was made aware that the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) did swab all residents and employees of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center. Any questions regarding specific issues should be addressed to The Villages or NYSDOH.

We have also received word of the death of an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center (now for a total of 24 deaths related to COVID-19 for The Villages and a total of 29 deaths for Orleans County). Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very sad and difficult time.

There is currently no further information to release on ages and locations. Mapping to include the positive cases from the weekend will be updated on Tuesday afternoon due to the Memorial Day holiday.

We ask residents to continue social distancing, mask-wearing, and proper hygiene even in the company whom we trust the most -- like family, friends, and co-workers. We can all show people that we care and respect them by continuing these practices to keep everyone safe.

As the weather warms up, we understand it’ll be hard to stay away from family and friends, but we still have a ways to go before we can get back to normal.