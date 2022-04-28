Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 28, 2022 - 8:11pm

One-vehicle accident on Route 5 brings down power pole, ties up traffic

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, pembroke.

route5accsorul2820225.jpg

East Pembroke Fire responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident at 5:49 p.m. today on Route 5 in Pembroke.

A blue Chevrolet pickup struck a utility pole and then crossed the highway coming to rest on the opposite shoulder. 

The driver may have suffered a medical incident.  The driver was transported to ECMC by Mercy EMS for treatment and evaluation. The name of the patient has not been released.

Corfu Fire assisted with traffic control. Westbound traffic was shut down between Boyce Road and Indian Falls Road due to low primary wires hanging low over the highway, according to Don Newton, East Pembroke chief.

East Pembroke remains on scene awaiting the arrival of National Grid crews.

Photos by Allison Lang.  

route5accsorul2820221.jpg

route5accsorul2820224.jpg

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break