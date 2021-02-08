OPEC cuts production, average prices jump 5 cents

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.47, up 5 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.44. The New York State average is $2.51 – up 5 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.64.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.44 (up 5 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.47 (up 4 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.50 (up 3 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.50 (up 3 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.58 (up 5 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.48 (up 5 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.59 (up 5 cents since last week)

Pump prices continue to increase while the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that gas demand decreased slightly.

This morning, WTI crude increased is priced by more than $57, which is the highest settlement price of the year. Crude prices rose last week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its production reduction agreement partners met to review compliance with their agreement to collectively reduce their crude production by 7.2 million barrels per day. The group decided to hold the cuts steady and expects output to remain low this year, since demand is forecasted to be lower than expected throughout 2021 due to ongoing crude demand concerns as the pandemic continues to keep travel restrictions in place. An increase in crude utilization and increasing crude prices will continue to contribute to higher pump prices for drivers throughout the month.