Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 31, 2019 - 2:16pm

Ortt attacks House vote to hold impeachment inquiry

posted by Howard B. Owens in NY-27, Rob Ortt, news.

Press release from the NY-27 campaign of Sen. Rob Ortt:

“Today’s house resolution vote was nothing more than a partisan attack on a sitting president going into the 2020 election.

The only platform of Democrats is, and for the last three years has been, impeaching President Trump.

This vote only serves as a distraction from the fact that Democrats have not done anything for middle-class Americans.

These types of actions do nothing but further separate an already divided nation and create animosity amongst everyday Americans.

I am running for Congress to help put an end to this partisan witch hunt, and help our President do the job the American people elected him to do.”

Calendar

October 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button