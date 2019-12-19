Ortt endorsed in NY-27 by builders association

Press release:

Today, New York State Senator Rob Ortt, U.S. Army combat veteran, and candidate for New York’s 27th Congressional District announced that he has received the endorsement of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

“I am honored to have the endorsement of the more than 20,000 hardworking men and women represented by the Associated Builders and Contractors,” said Ortt. “I am proud to have had the support of this organization in the past, and I have always believed that America is a nation of builders. During my time in the New York State Senate, I have worked diligently to support pro-business, worker-friendly policies that make construction projects safer and less costly, and I will continue to do so when serving the hardworking men and women of New York’s 27th Congressional District in Washington. The American economy is working when these men and women are working.”

ABC represents over 20,000 members of the national construction trade industry, helping individuals win work and deliver work safely, ethically, and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they are located.

“The Empire Chapter supports fair and open competition, not politicians who favor rewarding campaign donors at the expense of every day New Yorkers,” said Brian Sampson, President of Associated Builders and Contractors, Empire State Chapter. “Rob Ortt not only understands the importance of free enterprise and job creation but is a leader on the issue. He has seen first-hand the negative impact of tax burdens and poor regulatory policy decisions. ABC is proud to stand with Rob and share his vision to bring jobs and opportunity to hardworking families throughout our great nation.”