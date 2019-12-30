December 30, 2019 - 6:49pm
Our most viewed videos of 2019
posted by Howard B. Owens in video, thebatavian, news.
Click the links below to view the following other Top 10 videos of 2019:
- Fatal accident, Pembroke, NY
- End of the standoff on Liberty Street Batavia
- Standoff on Liberty Street Batavia Part I
- Stabbing on Ross Street Batavia
- Recalling Michael Paladino
- House Fire, 109 Evans St., Batavia, NY
- Over the Border Mexican Food Truck opens in Batavia
- Press conference with David Bellavia Medal of Honor nominee
- Memorial for Corrections Officer Nick Bender
This was a our first full year of producing video on a regular basis. In total, our videos received 185,293 views.