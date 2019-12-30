Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 30, 2019 - 6:49pm

Our most viewed videos of 2019

posted by Howard B. Owens in video, thebatavian, news.
Video Sponsor
 

Click the links below to view the following other Top 10 videos of 2019:

This was a our first full year of producing video on a regular basis. In total, our videos received 185,293 views.

Calendar

December 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button