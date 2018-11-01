Outlook positive for Chamber of Commerce, local business community

It's been a banner year for the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce -- more ribbon cuttings, more members, more tourism dollars, and even higher attendance at the chamber's annual meeting at Terry Hills.

This year, 156 people turned for the luncheon and Chamber President Tom Turnbull's upbeat review of the past year of chamber activity.

Membership has increased from 425 businesses on the Chamber's rolls to 464, a nine percent increase, the largest single-year climb in membership on record.

"I think we've done a better job of conveying the value of being a Chamber member," Turnbull said after the meeting. "From our improved staff, improved social media, improve the communication with our members, we've been able to let people know what the chamber does and that it's growing. It also is a reflection on the business community. Businesses are growing. We're doing ribbon cutting because there are new businesses. I think we that reflects what's happening in the business community."

The new visitor center on Park Road has given a boost to local tourism, Turnbull said, but new hotels, more travel, a good economy, are also giving a boost to the bed tax, which funds tourism promotion in Genesee County. Bed tax revenue was up 11 percent in 2017.

Tourism is the county's second leading industry, after agriculture, Turnbull said, with nearly two million visitors passing through the county annually contributing $180 million to the local economy. Darien Lake alone draws 800,000 people during its short 100-day season.

During the summer, sports events have become a big draw for the county, leading to all rooms booked at every hotel in the county on many weekends.

This past summer, 53 events in Genesee County drew 123,000 people.

Asian tour companies have discovered Batavia is a convenient location, Turnbull said, for an overnight stay because it's still close to Niagara Falls but with competitive room rates. As many as 10 tour buses a day stop in Batavia.

Local tourism employes more than 2,000 people at 380 tourism-related business with a $58 million annual payroll, Turnbull said.