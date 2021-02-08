Pair of Batavia residents split grand prize in Rotary Corvette drawing

Batavia residents Mike Pullinzi and Mark Schmidt will have to figure out how to share a brand new 2021 Corvette after winning this year's Batavia Rotary Club raffle, or perhaps they will split the $40,000 cash prize.

Pullinzi and Schmidt's winning ticket was picked randomly Saturday evening at Roman's by the Rotary Club members.

All proceeds support Rotary’s charitable causes, which this year included $20,000 in direct Covid-19 relief, in addition to the support of a dozen or more community nonprofits who take care of so many needs right here in Genesee County.

In addition to the Corvette, the following people won $500 cash: Paul George, Howard Kerr, Meghan D'urso, Nathan VanDeeBeck, Gail Kee, Jane Ziad, Deanna Mastin, Lori Lohan, Donna Salmon, and Ken Hay.

Photo: Submitted photo. Tom Turnbull, president of Batavia Rotary, at the start of the drawing.