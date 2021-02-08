Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 8, 2021 - 11:02am

Pair of Batavia residents split grand prize in Rotary Corvette drawing

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Rotary Club, news, batavia.

img_3499.jpg

Batavia residents Mike Pullinzi and Mark Schmidt will have to figure out how to share a brand new 2021 Corvette after winning this year's Batavia Rotary Club raffle, or perhaps they will split the $40,000 cash prize. 

Pullinzi and Schmidt's winning ticket was picked randomly Saturday evening at Roman's by the Rotary Club members.  

 

All proceeds support  Rotary’s charitable causes, which this year included $20,000 in direct Covid-19 relief, in addition to the support of a dozen or more community nonprofits who take care of so many needs right here in Genesee County.

In addition to the Corvette, the following people won $500 cash: Paul George, Howard Kerr, Meghan D'urso, Nathan VanDeeBeck, Gail Kee, Jane Ziad, Deanna Mastin, Lori Lohan, Donna Salmon, and Ken Hay.

Photo: Submitted photo.  Tom Turnbull, president of Batavia Rotary, at the start of the drawing.

Comments

Calendar

February 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button