October 2, 2021 - 9:23am

Pair suspected of stealing Buffalo Bills merchandise from store in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in Dick's Sporting Goods, crime, news, batavia, notify.

dicks_sporting_goods_suspect_1.png

The Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of stealing more than $1,000 in Buffalo Bills merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia.

The theft occurred on Sept. 12.

The suspects reportedly left in a light blue Honda Odyssey with no visible license plates. 

Information, including anonymous tips, can be phoned into the Sheriff's Office at (585) 343-5000 or by contacting Investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 345-3000 ext. 3572

dicks_sporting_goods_suspect_2.png

