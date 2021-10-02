Pair suspected of stealing Buffalo Bills merchandise from store in Batavia

The Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of stealing more than $1,000 in Buffalo Bills merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia.

The theft occurred on Sept. 12.

The suspects reportedly left in a light blue Honda Odyssey with no visible license plates.

Information, including anonymous tips, can be phoned into the Sheriff's Office at (585) 343-5000 or by contacting Investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 345-3000 ext. 3572