October 2, 2021 - 9:23am
Pair suspected of stealing Buffalo Bills merchandise from store in Batavia
posted by Howard B. Owens in Dick's Sporting Goods, crime, news, batavia, notify.
The Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of stealing more than $1,000 in Buffalo Bills merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia.
The theft occurred on Sept. 12.
The suspects reportedly left in a light blue Honda Odyssey with no visible license plates.
Information, including anonymous tips, can be phoned into the Sheriff's Office at (585) 343-5000 or by contacting Investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 345-3000 ext. 3572
