June 23, 2020 - 12:30pm

Part of Pavilion without power following motor vehicle accident

accident, news, Pavilion.

img_1795pavilion.jpg

A traffic accident in the area of 6895 Ellicott Street, Pavilion, has apparently knocked out power for 104 customers of National Grid, including Pavilion Town Hall.

The accident was reported at about 11:30 a.m.

The ETA for power restoration is 1 p.m.

No word on injuries in the accident.

UPDATE 1:13 p.m.: A spokesman for National Grid confirmed the accident caused the power outage.  The new ETA for power restoration is 3 p.m.

UPDATE: Reader-submitted photos

img_1797pavilion.jpg

