Pavilion boys volleyball picks up two wins

The Pavilion boys volley team picked up two victories yesterday, first over Keshequa and then over Eastridge.

In game one, Pavilion won in three sets, 25-10, 25-12, and 25-16.

Josh Van Alstine with four kills and three digs

Alex Stalica with three digs and two aces

Cameron Milligan with 20 kills, eight digs, and 11 aces

Cole Tillotson with 20 assists and four kills

In game two, Pavilion/York beat Eastridge 3 sets to 1, 26-24, 25-14, 27-29, 25-15.

Cameron Milligan with 39 kills and nine blocks

Cole Tillotson with 38 assists, four kills and four blocks

Dan Nichols with 13 digs and two aces

Charlie Urbanczyk with seven digs

Pictures and info by Ryan Paddock.

Top photo: #11 Cameron Milligan with a kill between Eastridge blockers​.

#8 Cole Tillotson makes a leaping save in the second set against Eastridge.

#6 Ty Heineman with a kill.

#17 Dan Nichols serves to Keshequa in the second set.