Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 18, 2019 - 11:23am

Pavilion boys volleyball picks up two wins

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, volleyball, Pavilion.

cameron_milliganpavilionoct2019.jpg

The Pavilion boys volley team picked up two victories yesterday, first over Keshequa and then over Eastridge.

In game one, Pavilion won in three sets, 25-10, 25-12, and 25-16.

  • Josh Van Alstine with four kills and three digs
  • Alex Stalica with three digs and two aces
  • Cameron Milligan with 20 kills, eight digs, and 11 aces
  • Cole Tillotson with 20 assists and four kills

In game two, Pavilion/York beat Eastridge 3 sets to 1, 26-24, 25-14, 27-29, 25-15.

  • Cameron Milligan with 39 kills and nine blocks
  • Cole Tillotson with 38 assists, four kills and four blocks
  • Dan Nichols with 13 digs and two aces
  • Charlie Urbanczyk with seven digs

Pictures and info by Ryan Paddock.

Top photo: #11 Cameron Milligan with a kill between Eastridge blockers​.

cole_tillotsonpavilionoct2019.jpg

#8 Cole Tillotson makes a leaping save in the second set against Eastridge.

ty_heinemanpavilionoct2019.jpg

#6 Ty Heineman with a kill.

dan_nicholspavilionoct2019.jpg

#17 Dan Nichols serves to Keshequa in the second set.

Calendar

October 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button