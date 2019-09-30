Local Matters

September 30, 2019 - 9:49pm

Pavilion defeats Dansville in volleyball match

posted by Howard B. Owens in Pavilion, volleyball, sports.

addy_milligan_1.jpg

In girls volleyball Monday night, the Pavilion Gophers defeated the Dansville Mustangs in five sets.

The scores were 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 14-25, 25-9.

Lauren Kingsley had 16 kills and 3 blocks.  Shannon Campbell had 27 assists, Addy Milligan had 11 kills and 12 digs. In the fifth set, Paige Landers had 13 straight service points including 3 aces.  

Information and photos by Ryan Paddock.

Top photo: #11 Addy Milligan goes up for a spike.

karlee_zinkievick_1.jpg

#3 Karlee Zinkievich of Pavilion bumps a return back to the Dansville Mustangs.

