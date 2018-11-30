Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 30, 2018 - 5:28pm

Pavilion man accused of dealing fentanyl, allegedly in possession of heroin at time of arrest

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, notify, crime, Pavilion, batavia, Stafford.
jackbensonmug2018.jpg
Jack Benson

A 60-year-old Pavilion man has been arrested and accused of illegally selling fentanyl in Genesee County.

Jack E. Benson, of St. Mary's Street, Pavilion, is charged with three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd.

Benson was taken into custody on an arrest warrant stemming from a sealed grand jury indictment following a traffic stop this afternoon in Stafford.

He is accused of selling fentanyl to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force on three different occasions. 

At the time of the stop, he was allegedly in possession of 24 doses of heroin and $1,300 in cash. 

Jolynn M. Gorski, 38, of Batavia, was reportedly a passenger in Benson's vehicle at the time of the stop. She was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia and charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Benson was arraigned in County Court by Judge Charles Zambito and ordered held in the Genesee County Jail without bail. 

Additional charges are pending.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force. The task force was assisted by Batavia PD and the District Attorney's Office.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button