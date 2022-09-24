Pembroke beats defending eight-man champs 46-32

The Pembroke Dragon improved to 3-1 on the season in eight-man football with a 46-32 win over two-time defending sectional champions Red Jacket.

The game opened with a 50-yard touchdown run by Caleb Felski.

Red Jacket quickly responded with a score of their own.

A big interception before halftime by Cayden Pfalzer led Pembroke to an extra possession and score before the half.

The Dragons sustained that lead for the rest of the game.

Tyson Totten rushed 25 times for 264 yards and four touchdowns. He is at 727 yards on the season after four games.

Cayden Pfalzer added 106 yards rushing on 8 carries and a 54-yard TD pass to tight end Chase Guzdek.

Defensively Jayden Mast had seven tackles and a sack with help from fellow defensive lineman Octavius Martin with six tackles, Chase Guzdek six tackles, and Jayden Bridge with five tackles.

Pfalzer and Totten added 10 tackles each from the linebacker positions while Caleb Felski led the way with 11 tackles on the night.

The Dragons play next Frida at 7 p.m. at Wellsville.

Submitted information and photos.