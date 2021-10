Pembroke beats Finney 22-12

Pembroke defeated Finney on Saturday in eight-man football 22-12.

Cayden Pfalzer was 5-8 passing for 63 yards. He also rushed for 65 yards on 11 carries and scored a TD. Tyson Totten ran for 109 yards and a TD on 17 carries. He also caught a 4-yard pass for a TD. Caleb Felski rushed 10 times for 58 yards, completed a 9-yard pass, and had a 90-yard kick return for a TD.

On defense, Chase Guzdek, 16 tackle, Cayden Pfalzer, seven tackles, Giovanni Smart had a sack.

Photos by Elizabeth Gabbey