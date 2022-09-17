Pembroke beats Myderse 60-0

The Pembroke Dragons beat Mynderse Academy 60-0 in eight-man football.

Pembroke amassed more than 500 yards total offense behind the blocking of Chase Guzdek, Nate Duttweiler, Jayden Mast, Ben Steinberg and Jayden Bridge.

Tyson Totten rushed 14 times for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 50 yards and another TD. He has 463 yards in total offense on the season after 3 games.

Cayden Pfalzer added 75 yards rushing on six carries with 81 yards and two touchdowns through the air, one to Totten and one to tight end Chase Guzdek.

Sean Pustkulla was 4-4 on extra point attempts while freshman Madden Perry added the last score.

Defensively, Jacob Dulski had two fumble recoveries and one interception with Jayden Bridge blocking a punt. Nate Duttweiler, Octavius Martin, Vijay Dhanda and Tyson Totten each had five or more tackles.

The Dragons play next Friday at 7 p.m. home vs two-time defending Section V champions Red Jacket.

Photos by Elizabeth Gabby.