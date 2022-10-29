Pembroke continues winning ways in eight man football

Write-up by Coach Brandon Ricci

The Pembroke Dragons improved to 8-1 by defeating the Wellsville Lions 49-22 in the sectional Quarterfinals.

Behind the blocking of JJ Gabbey, Octavius Martin, Jayden Mast, Jayden Bridge, Ben Steinberg, Chase Guzdek and Caleb Felski; Tyson Totten rushed to become the all-time total yardage leader in school history.

Two interceptions by Cayden Pfalzer and an interception returned for a touchdown by Jacob Dulski helped lead a strong defensive effort.

Octavius Martin and Jacob Von Kramer led the Dragons in tackles while Sean Pustkulla was 7 for 7 on extra points.

The Dragons host the sectional semifinal game this Friday at 7 p.m. against the Bolivar-Richburg Wolverines.

Submitted photos.