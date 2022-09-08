Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 8, 2022 - 12:01am

Pembroke Dragons top Attica in girls soccer in OT, 4-3

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, soccer, pembroke.

_dsc0492pembroke.jpg

Pembroke pulled out a 4-3 OT win in overtime in girls soccer at home on Tuesday night.

Attica Goals: 

  • Skylar Savage (28 min)
  • MacKenzie McLeod (42 min) 
  • Skylar Savage (45 min)  
Pembroke Goals: 
  • Kayla Weyrauch (10th grade) (49 min) assisted by senior captain Karli Houseknecht
  • Kayla Weyrauch (10th grade) (52 min) assisted by Morgan Coniber
  • Morgan Coniber (9th grade) (79 min) to tie game, assisted by senior captain Karli Houseknecht
  • Morgan Coniber (9th grade) (87 min overtime goal to win) assisted by captain Seneca Calderon

The Dragon's goalkeeper, Arianna Hale, made 12 saves. 

Leaders on defense were Ameilia Berghorn, Isabel Breeden, and Emma Groff, who all contributed multiple stops and a strong defensive line, said Head Coach April Meier.

Photos by Kristine Groves

_dsc0518pembroke.jpg

dsc_0500pembroke.jpg

_dsc0523pembroke.jpg

_dsc0491pembroke.jpg

_dsc0520pembroke.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break