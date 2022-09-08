Pembroke Dragons top Attica in girls soccer in OT, 4-3

Pembroke pulled out a 4-3 OT win in overtime in girls soccer at home on Tuesday night.

Attica Goals:

Skylar Savage (28 min)

MacKenzie McLeod (42 min)

Skylar Savage (45 min)

Pembroke Goals:

Kayla Weyrauch (10th grade) (49 min) assisted by senior captain Karli Houseknecht

Kayla Weyrauch (10th grade) (52 min) assisted by Morgan Coniber

Morgan Coniber (9th grade) (79 min) to tie game, assisted by senior captain Karli Houseknecht

Morgan Coniber (9th grade) (87 min overtime goal to win) assisted by captain Seneca Calderon

The Dragon's goalkeeper, Arianna Hale, made 12 saves.

Leaders on defense were Ameilia Berghorn, Isabel Breeden, and Emma Groff, who all contributed multiple stops and a strong defensive line, said Head Coach April Meier.

Photos by Kristine Groves